Evoke Wealth LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,028 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $342.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $237.35 and a 1 year high of $346.38.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.