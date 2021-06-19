Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,841,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $201,045,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935. Insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

SHC stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 61.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

