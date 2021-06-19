Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 9,431 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

