Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $500.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $505.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.14 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

