Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 180 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $623.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $600.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.31, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $645.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

