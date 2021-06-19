ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $855,229.19 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $855,229.19 and $1,580.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001393 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.66 or 0.00337738 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009195 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.