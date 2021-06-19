Exeedme Market Capitalization Achieves $13.19 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $13.19 million and approximately $240,680.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00136934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00179998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,426.73 or 1.00173057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002891 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

