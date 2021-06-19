Exeedme (XED) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $292,179.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and $292,179.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.53 or 0.00864669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,876.35 or 0.99897823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

