Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,137 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.61% of Exelixis worth $42,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,248 shares of company stock worth $8,529,595 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

