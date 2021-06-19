Exosis (EXO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $99.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $17,019.58 and approximately $99.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exosis has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,555.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,185.12 or 0.06145636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $555.20 or 0.01561496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00431680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00142801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00753687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00434034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00364013 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

