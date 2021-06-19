Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $126.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

