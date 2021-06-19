Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 5.1% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

NASDAQ FB traded down $6.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.66. 23,039,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,424,344. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $934.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

