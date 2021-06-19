Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 392.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total transaction of $25,859,169.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock worth $678,694,573 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,039,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,424,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $934.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.