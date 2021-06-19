Faceter Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Faceter has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $8,580.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.



Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

