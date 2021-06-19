Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Up 126.5% Over Last 7 Days

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 74.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $108,474.21 and approximately $193.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 126.5% higher against the dollar. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.65 or 0.00727866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00083723 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

