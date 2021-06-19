Fantom Trading 29.3% Higher This Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $799.53 million and $74.43 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00059570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00738554 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083500 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

