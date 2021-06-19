Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,197 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Farfetch by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $514,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $251,804,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $153,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.09. 5,315,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,682. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.71. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

