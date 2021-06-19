Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to report $10.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.23 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $10.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $49.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $54.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $52.55 million, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $56.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of FPI opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $373.78 million, a PE ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

