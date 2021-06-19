Feathercoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,464.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $2,464.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 232.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

