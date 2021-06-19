Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $23,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist Securities lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

