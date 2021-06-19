Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,856 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,236 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $62,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $523,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,539,000 after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $285.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.31.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.