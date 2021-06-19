Federated Hermes Inc. Has $59.26 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.41% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $59,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $5,797,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 144.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRL opened at $353.70 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.76 and a twelve month high of $359.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

