Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 14,987 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ecolab worth $66,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

