Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 17,287 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $80,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $268.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $184.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.