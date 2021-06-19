FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010,461 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of FedEx worth $571,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.84. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.31.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.