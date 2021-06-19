FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,206. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.31.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

