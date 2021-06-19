Feellike Achieves Market Cap of $17,330.27 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,330.27 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00057918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00140223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00183242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,854.53 or 0.99667874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00857490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

