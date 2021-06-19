Fei Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.58 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $28.58 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00139824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00183887 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,635.89 or 1.00174215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.48 or 0.00855916 BTC.

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

