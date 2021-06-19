Fera Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Fera has a market cap of $1.52 million and $150.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fera has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Fera coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00143246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00183650 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,880.49 or 0.99950085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00858409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fera Profile

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. The official website for Fera is www.ferastrategies.com . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fera is medium.com/@ferastrategies

Buying and Selling Fera

