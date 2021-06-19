Fetch.ai Achieves Market Cap of $202.24 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $202.24 million and $28.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.88 or 0.00737534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00083706 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

