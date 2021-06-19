Financial Survey: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.35 Autolus Therapeutics $1.72 million 310.35 -$142.09 million ($2.76) -2.74

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.82% -36.01% Autolus Therapeutics -8,892.85% -57.88% -45.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.86, indicating a potential upside of 149.10%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals beats Autolus Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer. Autolus Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

