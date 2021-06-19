Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41. Findev has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.46.
About Findev
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.