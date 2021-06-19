FinNexus (FNX) Price Hits $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 74.2% against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $560,633.65 and approximately $114.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00057627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.00736536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00043845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083802 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.