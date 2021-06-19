FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $527.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00725050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00043632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083367 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

