FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $63.04 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.04 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000150 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001844 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 764,887,387 coins and its circulating supply is 333,260,470 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

