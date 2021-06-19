Firo Price Tops $6.45 on Major Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $77.34 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $6.45 or 0.00017960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,914.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,236.30 or 0.06226804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $571.17 or 0.01590387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.00437953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00145021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.00764174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.93 or 0.00439752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00363008 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,989,468 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.