First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Position Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 541,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,167 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of First Horizon worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Horizon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

