First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,851 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of First Horizon worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,094,000 after purchasing an additional 758,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 852,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

