First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Holdings Boosted by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 6.6% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.41% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $26,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.45. The company had a trading volume of 46,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.00. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $80.88 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

