FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 81.05 ($1.06), with a volume of 4,156,273 shares trading hands.

FGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The firm has a market cap of £990.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.89.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

