Flamingo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.90 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $72.16 million and $11.90 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00141160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00183315 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,822.54 or 0.99993072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.03 or 0.00857029 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.