FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $24,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $260.00 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

