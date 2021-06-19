Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Fluidigm worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $5.90 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

