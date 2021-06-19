Fluity (FLTY) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $11,372.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fluity has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00139474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00182923 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.14 or 0.99828690 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.84 or 0.00854601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,029,065 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

