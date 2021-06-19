Folder Protocol (FOL) Market Capitalization Tops $4.32 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $912,110.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00137543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00179972 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,576.13 or 0.99541742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

