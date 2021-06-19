Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.51. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 841,067 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.44.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.