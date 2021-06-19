Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.00. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

In other Forward Air news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $87.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

