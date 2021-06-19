Fountain (FTN) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,927.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $686,307.73 and $7,927.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00732508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00043510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083572 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

