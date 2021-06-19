Fountain Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $686,307.73 and $7,927.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00732508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00043510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083572 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

