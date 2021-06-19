Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNV. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

FNV stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.11. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 858,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 224,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,105,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

